FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EDF, Alstom win most of French wind-farm tender-report
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 5, 2012 / 7:36 PM / 6 years ago

EDF, Alstom win most of French wind-farm tender-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - French state-owned power company EDF, in partnership with Alstom, has been selected to build three of five offshore wind-farm sites in a government tender, Le Figaro reported on Thursday.

EDF won the tender for sites at Saint-Nazaire, Courseulles-sur-Mer, and Fécamp, according to the newspaper, which did not cite its sources.

A fourth wind-farm at Saint-Brieuc will be built by Spain’s Iberdrola, in conjunction with nuclear energy specialist Areva.

But the tender offer for the fifth site at Tréport was unsuccessful, the paper said. As a result, France’s GDF and Germany’s Siemens will not be awarded any of the French projects.

The 10 billion-euro ($13.3 billion) project will create France’s first offshore wind farms with as many as 600 turbines and 3 gigawatts of capacity in the project’s first phase off the Normandy and Brittany coasts.

France lags behind in Europe in wind power and these projects aim to help close the gap with other European countries as well as reduce its dependence on nuclear power. (Reporting by Leila Abboud)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.