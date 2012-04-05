EDF, Alstom win most of French wind-farm tender-report

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - French state-owned power company EDF, in partnership with Alstom, has been selected to build three of five offshore wind-farm sites in a government tender, Le Figaro reported on Thursday.

EDF won the tender for sites at Saint-Nazaire, Courseulles-sur-Mer, and Fécamp, according to the newspaper, which did not cite its sources.

A fourth wind-farm at Saint-Brieuc will be built by Spain’s Iberdrola, in conjunction with nuclear energy specialist Areva.

But the tender offer for the fifth site at Tréport was unsuccessful, the paper said. As a result, France’s GDF and Germany’s Siemens will not be awarded any of the French projects.

The 10 billion-euro ($13.3 billion) project will create France’s first offshore wind farms with as many as 600 turbines and 3 gigawatts of capacity in the project’s first phase off the Normandy and Brittany coasts.

France lags behind in Europe in wind power and these projects aim to help close the gap with other European countries as well as reduce its dependence on nuclear power. (Reporting by Leila Abboud)