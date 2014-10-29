EDF and Amundi to raise 1.5 bln eur in energy-saving fund

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - French energy group EDF and asset management company Amundi have agreed to raise 1.5 billion euros ($.91 billion) together to fund renewable energy and energy-saving projects, they said on Wednesday.

“EDF and Amundi intend to offer the market two theme-based specific investment products,” the companies said. “The first will be dedicated to renewable energy. The second will focus on energy saving strategies for business-to-business.”

The joint asset management company the pair are setting up is also expected to create in parallel an investment fund based on high-yield real estate, they added (1 US dollar = 0.7847 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)