9 months ago
November 25, 2016 / 1:20 PM / 9 months ago

French competition authorities search EDF sites, seize documents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French competition authorities have searched the headquarters and other premises of state-controlled utility EDF as part of an investigation into a possible abuse of a dominant position in the energy market, EDF said on Friday.

An EDF spokesman said investigators had seized documents and that EDF is cooperating with the inquiry, which is a preliminary investigation into presumed abuse of a dominant position in the energy supply and energy services industry in France. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
