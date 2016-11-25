French competition authorities search EDF sites, seize documents

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French competition authorities have searched the headquarters and other premises of state-controlled utility EDF as part of an investigation into a possible abuse of a dominant position in the energy market, EDF said on Friday.

An EDF spokesman said investigators had seized documents and that EDF is cooperating with the inquiry, which is a preliminary investigation into presumed abuse of a dominant position in the energy supply and energy services industry in France. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)