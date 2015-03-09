INTERVIEW-EDF may invest in Areva reactor arm, but no full merger-Macron

(Adds details)

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - The French government has no plans to merge utility EDF and nuclear group Areva but the two state firms could forge an industrial alliance and EDF may consider a capital investment in Areva’s reactor business, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told Reuters on Monday.

His comments came after EDF shares fell as much as 4.4 percent in reaction to words from Energy Minister Segolene Royal. Royal said on television that all options were on the table regarding a link-up between EDF and loss-making Areva, including an outright merger.

In an interview with Reuters, Macron said he had asked both firms to realign their commercial and industrial relations but did not want to dictate their strategy.

“The aim is not to merge EDF and Areva nor to organise a global alliance between the two groups,” Macron said.

But he added that cooperation between the two “could go as far as an industrial alliance, and even a capital alliance for the reactor business”.

He also said there were no plans for EDF to take stakes in Areva’s uranium mining or nuclear fuel producing activities.

“EDF is Areva’s client. We do not want to turn EDF into a vertically integrated utility,” he said.

Any cooperation project between EDF and Areva would have no impact on EDF’s discussions with its partners about building two Areva-designed EPR reactors in Hinkley Point, Britain, Macron added.

EDF is in talks with Chinese utilities CGN and CNNC and Areva about making a final investment decision on the 16 billion pound ($24.20 billion) project.

EDF shares closed 2.8 percent lower on Monday. Since Wednesday, when Macron talked of an alliance with Areva including in terms of capital, EDF shares have lost about 9 percent, around 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in value.

Areva, which like EDF is more than 80 percent owned by the French state, last week reported a record 4.8 billion euro loss in 2014, its fourth consecutive annual loss, as new management booked heavy provisions and writedowns.

EDF chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy said last month there was no question of EDF making a financial investment in Areva.

EDF investors fear that Areva's troubles will drag down the utility, which already struggles under heavy debt and slack power demand. ($1 = 0.9199 euros) ($1 = 0.6612 pounds)