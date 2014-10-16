FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EDF to add former car CEO, employer association head to board
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
October 16, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

EDF to add former car CEO, employer association head to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Former PSA Peugeot Citroen head Philippe Varin and French employer organisation Medef chief Laurence Parisot are on a list of proposed board members for French state-controlled utility EDF, the group said in a statement on Thursday.

EDF Chief Executive Henri Proglio - whose term was not renewed and who will be replaced by Jean-Bernard Levy, the head of defence electronics firm Thales - was not on the list.

Shareholders will vote on the proposed new board members at a Nov. 21 meeting, EDF said.

Regis Turrini has been appointed as the representative of the French state, which has an 84 percent stake in the utility. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)

