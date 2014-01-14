FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EDF issues multitranche $4.7 bln bond in U.S.
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 4 years ago

EDF issues multitranche $4.7 bln bond in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF said it has priced a $4.7 billion offering of senior notes in five tranches with an average coupon of 3.27 percent and an average maturity of 23.7 years.

The issue is aimed at the U.S. bond market and includes a $700 million tranche with a 100-year maturity and a fixed coupon of 6.00 percent, and a $1 billion tranche with a 30-year maturity and a fixed coupon of 4.875 percent, EDF said.

The bond issue includes “the largest 100-year bond from a European corporate issuer”, EDF Chief Financial Officer Thomas Piquemal said in a statement on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.