a year ago
EDF says raised 3 bln euros through series of senior bond issues
October 6, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

EDF says raised 3 bln euros through series of senior bond issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF said on Thursday it had raised 3 billion euros ($3.34 billion) through a series of senior bond issuance in various currencies in four tranches.

The company said in a statement it raised 1.75 billion euros in a Green Bond, with a 10 year maturity and a fixed coupon of 1 percent. It raised another 750 million euros with a 20 year maturity and a fixed coupon of 1.875 percent.

It also raised a third and fourth tranche of 400 million Swiss franc bond, with an eight year maturity and a fixed coupon of 0.3 and a 150 million Swiss franc bond with a 12 year maturity and a fixed coupon of 0.65 percent it said.

EDF earlier on Thursday said it had raised $2.655 billion from 20 investors through two senior bond on the Taiwanese market known as Formosa Bonds. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) ($1 = 0.9809 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by John Irish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
