BRIEF-Snam, GIC and EDF Invest welcome Crédit Agricole Assurances along their side within TIGF

* On Wednesday, Snam, GIC, and EDF Invest entered into an agreement with Crédit Agricole Assurances for its entry into the share capital of TIGF with a 10 pct stake

* Upon completion of the transaction, Snam, GIC, and EDF Invest will receive slightly above 180 million euros ($202.9 million) and together with Crédit Agricole Assurances will hold respectively 40.5 pct, 31.5 pct, 18.0 pct and 10.0 pct of the share capital of TIGF indirectly

* The completion of the transaction is expected by the end of the first quarter 2015

