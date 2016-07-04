EDF says has full confidence in Hinkley Point, Brexit no barrier

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - French power utility EDF on Monday said it still had confidence in its plans to build a nuclear reactor complex at Hinkley Point in southern England and that Britain's referendum vote last month to quit the European Union was not a barrier to it.

The company made the statement at the end of a process of consultation with its works council of employee representatives, adding that the board could now proceed to make a Final Investment Decision (FID) which, if positive, could set the project in motion.