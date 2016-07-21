EDF board to review Hinkley Point investment decision next week

PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - French utility EDF called a board meeting for July 28 to consider a final investment decision on its 18 billion pound ($24 billion) Hinkley Point C nuclear project in Britain, the company said on Thursday.

The project to build two next-generation EPR nuclear reactors has divided opinion in France at a time when EDF's finances are severely stretched already by its absorption of loss-making nuclear plant builder Areva. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)