French court to decide on EDF's Hinkley Point decision Friday

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Paris court will rule on Friday on a legal request by French utility EDF's works council for a suspension of the company's bid to build two nuclear reactors at Hinkley Point in England, a union official told Reuters on Tuesday.

On Thursday, EDF's board gave the go-ahead for the 18 billion pound ($24 billion) project, despite strong opposition from the company's unions. Hours later, Britain's new Conservative government said it would review the bid.

The works council has challenged the board's decision, arguing that the company did not provide the works council with the necessary information to issue a preliminary, non-binding recommendation on the project.

A first hearing on the court challenge was held on Tuesday.

The works council has also started a separate legal procedure in order to force EDF to release confidential documents about Hinkley Point. A first hearing in that procedure has been scheduled for Sept. 22.

EDF's unions - CGT, CFE-CGC et FO - argue that the project threatens the company's financial stability and that it should be delayed until EDF completes reactor building projects in China and France. ($1 = 0.7533 pounds)