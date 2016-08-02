FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Britain says considering Hinkley Point carefully, needs nuclear as part of energy mix
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 3:27 PM / a year ago

Britain says considering Hinkley Point carefully, needs nuclear as part of energy mix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it was carefully considering all parts of the Hinkley Point nuclear power project and that the economy needed a secure energy supply with nuclear as an important part of the mix.

"Keeping the lights on is non-negotiable, and the government has plans in place to ensure we always have enough supplies," a spokeswoman for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.

"The UK needs a reliable and secure energy supply and nuclear is an important part of the mix. The government is now carefully considering all the component parts of the Hinkley project and will make its decision in the early autumn." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.