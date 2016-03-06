FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EDF CFO resigns over Hinkley Point project - source
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 6, 2016 / 8:51 PM / 2 years ago

EDF CFO resigns over Hinkley Point project - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - French utility EDF’s Finance Director Thomas Piquemal has resigned over the company’s plan to build two nuclear reactors in Hinkley Point, Britain, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.

The source confirmed a Bloomberg report which said Piquemal had resigned because pushing ahead now with the project would jeopardize the company’s financial situation.

A second source familiar with the situation said that EDF’s board had not yet formally been informed of Piquemal’s resignation.

An EDF spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by David Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.