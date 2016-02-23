FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-EDF CEO expects investment decision on Hinkley Point this year
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 23, 2016 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-EDF CEO expects investment decision on Hinkley Point this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CEO quotes,)

BRUSSELS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Levy expects the French utility will take a final investment decision on the British Hinkley Point nuclear plant this year.

“We are working actively today with our Chinese partners to complete the discussion that we are having and announce a final investment decision very soon,” he told a Brussels conference on energy on Tuesday.

Asked whether “very soon” meant this year, Levy said “if in my thinking very soon did not mean this year, I would be disingenuous”.

The 18 billion pound (23.3 billion euro) project was first announced in October 2013 and EDF announced a partnership for it with Chinese utility CGN in October 2015, but an investment decision has been delayed several times although EDF has said repeatedly a decision would come soon.

Levy did not say whether a Hinkley Point decision could come before or after the June 23 referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union.

Last week, Levy said he expected EDF would pour its first concrete for Hinkley Point in 2019 and that the potential exit of Britain from the European Union would not change the plan. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Geert De Clercq and Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.