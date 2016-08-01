FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain continues to seek closer ties with China despite nuclear deal delay
August 1, 2016

Britain continues to seek closer ties with China despite nuclear deal delay

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Britain will continue to seek a stronger relationship with China, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday following the decision last week to delay approval of a partly Chinese-funded nuclear reactor project.

"With the role that China has to play on world affairs, on the global economy, on a whole range of international issues, we are going to continue to seek a strong relationship with China," the spokeswoman said.

Britain has cast doubt on a $24 billion project with French utility EDF to build the UK's first new nuclear plant in decades, delaying a final decision on the plan just weeks after June's Brexit vote ushered May in as prime minister.

Asked whether national security would play a part in the review of the Hinkley Point nuclear project, the spokeswoman declined to comment on the review process. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

