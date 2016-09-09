FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Rolls-Royce seals bidder status to supply to delayed Hinkley nuclear plant
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Rolls-Royce seals bidder status to supply to delayed Hinkley nuclear plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce said on Friday it had been awarded "preferred bidder" status to supply a diesel system to Hinkley Point C, the British nuclear plant that has been put on hold for further review by Prime Minister Theresa May.

In July, May suddenly postponed plans for the building of an 18-billion pound ($24 billion) nuclear plant by French firm EDF which is due to be built at Hinkley with funds from Chinese investors.

Rolls, the aerospace and engineering group, said in a statement it had been awarded "preferred bidder" status for a contract to supply an integrated nuclear emergency diesel system for Hinkley Point C.

"We hope very much to be able to finalise these important contracts as soon as we are able to do so, and play our part in the delivery of the UK's first nuclear reactors in more than twenty years," said Harry Holt, Rolls-Royce president of Nuclear. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.