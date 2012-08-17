FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EDF CEO may be replaced by French railways SNCF's head - report
August 17, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

EDF CEO may be replaced by French railways SNCF's head - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - French power group EDF’s chief executive, Henri Proglio, could be replaced by Guillaume Pepy, the head of state-owned French railways SNCF, French daily Le Parisien reported on Friday citing an unnamed source.

Proglio, who is close to former president Nicolas Sarkozy, in June agreed to apply President Francois Hollande’s plan to limit salaries of CEOs at state-owned companies to a maximum 20 times that of the lowest-paid employees.

EDF is almost 84-percent state-owned.

Proglio could be offered the chairmanship of aerospace group Thales as a consolation prize, the newspaper reported.

EDF and SNCF were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)

