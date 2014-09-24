France could extend EDF CEO Proglio's mandate-sources

* EDF board meets Monday, CEO succession on the agenda

* Government could extend his mandate for nearly 3 years

* Proglio’s five-year term expires in November

By Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The French government is likely to consider extending the mandate of state-owned utility EDF’s chief executive Henri Proglio until he reaches the statutory age limit in three years’ time, industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Proglio, whose five-year term ends in November, has indicated he is interested in an extension, but the government has given no indication about whether it intends to reappoint him at the helm of the 84 percent state-owned group, the world’s biggest operator of nuclear plants.

An EDF board meeting on Monday will draft a list of new board members to be proposed to EDF’s shareholders meeting on Nov. 14, two sources said, adding that if Proglio’s name is on that list, the government could extend his mandate to June 29, 2017, when he will reach EDF’s statutory age limit of 68.

French President Francois Hollande has the power to appoint the new EDF CEO by decree from a short list proposed by the board. Nothing has been decided yet, but one source said Hollande might not want to decide on a new CEO while parliament debates his long-awaited “energy transition” law, focusing on boosting renewables and energy efficiency, this autumn.

The source said it would be possible for the government to keep Proglio in his post while the government implements the energy transition law, but added his mandate would not be extended beyond the age limit.

A second source said a renewal of Proglio’s mandate for three years was “the most likely scenario”.

EDF, the president’s office and the government declined to comment.

MORE TIME

Extending Proglio’s tenure to June 2017 would give the government more time to prepare a succession plan and leaves the option open to appoint a new CEO before Hollande’s own mandate expires in May 2017.

Although Proglio was appointed by a conservative government, Hollande kept him in place after his election in 2012 and Proglio has had a good working relationship with the socialist government, which allowed EDF to increase its tariffs by 5 percent last year.

While other European utilities suffered during Europe’s energy crisis of recent years, EDF stock has broadly outperformed the sector and Proglio has cut debt, pulled EDF out of its struggling North American nuclear business and ended a legal dispute with water group Veolia over their energy services joint venture Dalkia.

“Proglio has done a good job cleaning up,” a source close to the board said.

Before the year-end, the government will also put in place a new governance structure at 87 percent state-owned nuclear group Areva to give it more control over the firm.

It is also working on a succession plan for Gerard Mestrallet, CEO of 33.6 percent state-owned gas and power utility GDF Suez, whose mandate expires in 2016. (Additional reporting by Jean-Michel Belot, Elizabeth Pineau and Julien Ponthus; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Holmes)