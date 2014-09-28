CORRECTED-Re-appointment of EDF boss to wait for new law to pass - minister

(Corrects time element in lead paragraph, making clear debate will be in October)

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - France said on Sunday it would delay a decision on whether to reappoint the head of state-owned nuclear plant operator EDF until a new energy law is passed in October.

“This question will be addressed after the debate and the vote on energy transition,” Segolene Royal, France’s energy minister, told French TV iTele. The law is expected to be debated and passed just before mid-October.

The government is likely to want to define its policy before deciding on the person at EDF who would help it implement it, sources close to the government have said.

Earlier this month, a source told Reuters French President Francois Hollande might not want to decide on a new CEO while parliament debates his long-awaited “energy transition” law, focusing on boosting renewables and energy efficiency.

EDF boss Henri Proglio, whose five-year term ends on Nov.22, has indicated he is interested in an extension, but the government has given no indication about whether it intends to reappoint him at the helm of the 84 percent state-owned group, the world’s biggest operator of nuclear plants..