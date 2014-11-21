EDF shareholders approve Levy's nomination to board

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - EDF shareholders approved incoming Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy’s nomination as a member of the board of the state-owned utility on Friday.

Some 94 percent of shareholders approved his nomination at a shareholder meeting, while 95 percent approved the nomination of former PSA Peugeot Citroen head Philippe Varin.

President Francois Hollande said last month he would name Levy, the former head of defence electronics firm Thales , to replace Henri Proglio at the helm of France’s main power utility, 84-percent state-owned. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; writing by Michel Rose; editing by Gus Trompiz)