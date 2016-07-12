UPDATE 1-France's EDF sets sight on Chinese wind power market with acquisition

(Adds details after conference call, quotes, background)

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF said on Tuesday it had bought a majority 80 percent stake in UPC Asia Wind Management (AWM) to enter China's wind energy market, and it aimed to reach 2 GW of installed capacity there within 5 years.

The company did not give a value for the deal, done through EDF's renewables unit EDF Energies Nouvelles. It said it was Europe's first major energy company to enter China's wind market.

EDF Energies Nouvelles' executive Bruno Fyot told journalists that UPC China currently has about 174 megawatts (MW) of projects in operation, 130 MW under construction, and about 1 gigawatts (GW) in the pipeline.

"Our ambition is to build between 200 MW to 300 MW per year so as to reach 2 GW of installed capacity within 5 years," Fyot said. "This will make China one of our biggest bases of installed capacity."

The company said China was a priority market for EDF with strong growth expected in the renewables sector in the coming years as the government plans to reach 200 gigawatts in installed wind energy capacity by 2020.

China installed more wind energy capacity than the rest of the world combined in 2015 as it ramps up power generation from renewable energy sources with a plan to double installed clean energy to 18 percent of its electricity mix within the next four to five years from 9 percent currently.

China has total installed power capacity of about 1,500 GW as of the end of 2015 with plans to add 600 GW by 2020. Most of its power generation is from coal or other fossil fuels, while 22 percent is from hydro power.

EDF said partners UPC China and the U.S.-based investment fund Global Environment Fund (GEF) would remain shareholders in UPC Asia Wind with a 20 percent share of the company.