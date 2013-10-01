EDF in exclusive talks to buy Citelum-report

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Power group EDF has started exclusive talks with energy services group Dalkia France to buy Citelum, a company specialising in urban lighting equipment, Le Figaro said on Tuesday.

Citelum made the bulk of its 2012 sales of 340 million euros ($460.24 million) abroad, the newspaper said.

“EDF was competing on this dossier with British investment fund Agilitas. The deal should be finalised in the coming weeks after consultation with staff representatives,” the paper said.

Dalkia is 66 percent-owned by water and waste group Veolia and 34 percent by EDF.

EDF and Dalkia officials could not be reached for comment.

($1 = 0.7387 euros)