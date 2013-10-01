FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EDF in exclusive talks to buy Citelum-report
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 1, 2013 / 5:00 AM / in 4 years

EDF in exclusive talks to buy Citelum-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Power group EDF has started exclusive talks with energy services group Dalkia France to buy Citelum, a company specialising in urban lighting equipment, Le Figaro said on Tuesday.

Citelum made the bulk of its 2012 sales of 340 million euros ($460.24 million) abroad, the newspaper said.

“EDF was competing on this dossier with British investment fund Agilitas. The deal should be finalised in the coming weeks after consultation with staff representatives,” the paper said.

Dalkia is 66 percent-owned by water and waste group Veolia and 34 percent by EDF.

EDF and Dalkia officials could not be reached for comment.

($1 = 0.7387 euros)

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.