Consob okays EDF 0.89 eur/share offer for Edison - A2A
May 3, 2012 / 10:11 PM / in 5 years

Consob okays EDF 0.89 eur/share offer for Edison - A2A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 4 (Reuters) - French electricity giant EDF intends to offer 0.89 euros per share to buy out Edison’s Italian investors, Italian market regulator Consob said, according to a Consob letter published by Italian northern utility A2A late on Thursday.

In the letter, Consob said there was no need for EDF to raise this offer further.

This was in the middle of the 0.84-0.95 euro range Consob said earlier in April would be a fair price for EDF to pay to buy out shares by Edison’s Italian investors.

A2A published Consob’s letter, dated May 3 and addressed to EDF and Delmi, on the market regulator’s request, it said in the statement.

A2A said the proposed modification to the buyout offer would be submitted to the boards of the companies involved on Saturday for approval.

Edison is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors headed by A2A. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Stephen Jewkes)

