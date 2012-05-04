FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EDF, Italian shareholder split Edison buyout cost
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 4, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

EDF, Italian shareholder split Edison buyout cost

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - French utility EDF said it would share the increase in the price it has to pay to buy out the Italian investors of Italian utility Edison, paying half of the 50 million euros ($65.76 million) for the Italian utility.

EDF raised its offer to 0.89 euros per share to buy out Edison’s Italian investors. The offer is in the middle of the 0.84-0.95 euro range Italian market regulator Consob said earlier in April would be a fair price for EDF to pay.

EDF said on Friday that Edison’s Italian shareholder Delmi would pay the other 25 million euros.

After nine months of negotiations, EDF agreed in December to take control of Edison for about 700 million euros provided it could squeeze out minority shareholders with a mandatory bid not exceeding 0.84 euros per share.

EDF plans to use Edison, which produces and sells electric power, natural gas and crude oil, as a platform to develop its gas business in Italy. Edison is second only to power generator Enel in Italy. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)

