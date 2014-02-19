EDF planning to sell 70 pct of Italian renewable assets -sources

MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - France’s EDF is seeking to sell 70 percent of the renewable energy asset portfolio held by its Italian unit Edison, three sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

“Edison will hang on to around 30 percent of the business and keep operational control,” one of the sources said.

Two sources said Italian infrastructure fund F2i and UK-based Terra Firma were interested in buying stakes while one of the sources said U.S. fund First Reserve was also interested.

“Offers are expected by the end of the month and the deal completed by end April,” one of the sources said.

EDF, F2i and Terra Firma all declined to comment. First Reserve was not immediately available for a comment. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Giancarlo Navach, editing by Danilo Masoni)