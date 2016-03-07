FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EDF should cut costs not increase French power tariffs-minister
March 7, 2016

EDF should cut costs not increase French power tariffs-minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - French utility EDF should restore its profitability with cost savings rather than by increasing retail power prices, French Energy Minister Segolene Royal said on Monday.

“I want French people’s electricity bills to fall. French power prices are now linked to international power prices, which are falling, therefore I think there will be no increase in retail power prices,” Royal said on TF1 television.

EDF chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy has repeatedly called for higher French retail power prices to restore profitability at the utility, whose net profit plunged 68 percent in 2015.

“I ask EDF to boost its productivity, win market share abroad, and invest in renewables, but not to make the firm’s recovery weigh on the bills that French power consumers pay,” Royal said, adding that power prices should not increase by more than 0.5 percent, although she did not specify a time period.

In August 2015, French retail power prices rose 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Alexander Smith)

