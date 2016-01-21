UPDATE 2-EDF to cut 5 pct of French power generation jobs by 2018

* Competition, low prices force EDF to cut jobs in France

* Utility may cut up to 4,200 jobs in France by 2018

* Strike takes out equivalent of 10 nuclear reactors

* EDF sees retail market share slide to 82 pct by 2019 (Adds detail from internal document, power imports, market share)

By Geert De Clercq and Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - French utility EDF said on Thursday that it planned to cut 5 percent of its staff in its French power generation operations without redundancies over the next three years.

EDF unit EDF SA - which produces and sells energy in France - employed 67,287 people at the end of 2015 and will cut its staff numbers to about 63,100-65,000 people by 2018, according to an internal EDF document obtained by Reuters.

That would amount to 3,200 job cuts based on the middle of that range and up to 4,200 based on the lower end of the range.

“In order to adapt to its environment and to put in place its 2030 strategy, EDF SA is optimising its resources by reducing recruitment and operating costs,” EDF said in a statement.

EDF SA runs EDF’s nuclear plants and hydro dams and its commercial operations in France, but not EDF units such as grid operators RTE and ERDF, or energy services unit Dalkia.

Total employment worldwide at the group stood at around 158,000 at the end of 2015, an EDF spokeswoman said.

EDF said the jobs and spending cuts were a result of increased competition and unfavourable market conditions.

The opening up of the French power market has led to an erosion of the former monopoly’s market share, while power prices have been on a downward slope since 2008 due to competition from renewables and energy efficiency policies.

Power prices, hurt by oil prices that have been falling since mid-2014, have dropped sharply to new decade lows since the start of this year.

In the internal document, presented to unions during a works council meeting on Thursday, the state-controlled utility said it expects its share of the French power retail market by volume will fall to 82 percent by 2019 from 91 percent in 2015.

The company also expects weak power demand growth of just 0.2 percent per year on average over that period.

A strike by EDF workers on Thursday over the planned cuts slashed French power output by at least 11.5 gigawatts - the equivalent of about 10 nuclear plants - on Thursday, a union official said, forcing grid operator RTE to import huge amounts of power from abroad.

EDF shares closed 4.5 percent higher, outperforming the Paris bourse which closed 2 percent higher. Over the past 12 months, EDF shares have fallen about 50 percent. ($1 = 0.9175 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Benjamin Mallet and Bate Felix Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan, Jon Boyle and Adrian Croft)