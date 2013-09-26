EDF must shut oldest nuclear plant before starting new reactor -official

* Hollande pledged to close 1.8-GW Fessenheim plant in 2016

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - France’s plan to cap nuclear power output capacity means operator EDF must close its oldest plant, Fessenheim before it can get permission to bring online its next-generation reactor at Flamanville, a French official said.

French President Francois Hollande said last week an energy transition law, set to be adopted before the end of next year, will include a cap on nuclear capacity at its current level.

France, the world’s most nuclear-reliant country, has 58 reactors operated by state-run utility EDF, with a total capacity of 63,260 megawatts (MW).

“The announcement of a cap to production capacity is a real signal for Fessenheim, because EDF will need to have it shut if it wants to obtain a production authorisation for Flamanville,” Francis Rol-Tanguy, inter-ministerial delegate in charge of the closure of Fessenheim, said.

“The energy transition law will propose making it compulsory to close capacity, even though Fessenheim may not be mentioned by name,” he told Reuters.

An EDF spokesman said the company had yet to apply for government permission to start producing power at Flamanville and could not immediately say when it would do so.

Hollande gave Rol-Tanguy the task of carrying out his campaign pledge to close down the two 900-MW reactors at the Fessenheim plant, located in a zone potentially prone to seismic activity by the Rhine on the German border, before the end of 2016.

The promise has been opposed by EDF, the plant’s workers, unions and even some members of Hollande’s Socialist party, who argue Fessenheim has been deemed safe by French nuclear safety regulator ASN and supplies cheap, clean electricity.

EDF is now building its next-generation 1,650-megawatt reactor in Flamanville on the Normandy coast, which is scheduled to start production in 2016, four years later than initially planned.

Rol-Tanguy agreed with ASN head Pierre-Franck Chevet who said this month in a newspaper interview that closing down Fessenheim in 2016 will mean dismantling it in around 2018.

“We cannot start dismantling as long as the nuclear fuel is on the site, so not earlier than 2, 3 years after the plant is closed, because the fuel will remain in the spent-fuel pools before being sent to (Areva’s nuclear reprocessing plant in) La Hague,” he said. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Marion Douet; Editing by Anthony Barker)