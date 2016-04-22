FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EDF to propose 4 bln-euro share issue, scrip dividends in 2016-17
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#New Issues News
April 22, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

EDF to propose 4 bln-euro share issue, scrip dividends in 2016-17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF said in a statement it plans to propose a 4 billion euro share capital increase by the closure of its 2016 accounts as well as an option to pay the dividend related to fiscal years 2016 and 2017 in shares.

It also said it plans a reduction in operational expenditures of at least 1 billion in 2019 compared to 2015 and said it plans to sell asssets worth about 10 billion euros by 2020.

EDF said these asset sales would include its power grid unit RTE, thermal power generation assets outside France and companies in which it has minority equity stakes. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.