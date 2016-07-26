EDF shareholders approve 4 bln euro capital increase

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Shareholders of France's EDF approved on Tuesday a planned 4 billion euro ($4.4 billion) capital increase ahead of the state-controlled utility's decision on its Hinkley Point UK nuclear project on Thursday.

EDF announced the capital increase in April, when the government said the French state would subscribe to 3 billion euros of the increase as part of a financing package under which the state would also take its dividend in shares instead of cash on 2016 and 2017 earnings.

The company will issue new shares before the closure of its 2016 financial accounts in February 2017. The timing will depend on market conditions.