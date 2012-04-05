FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fire put out at EDF's Penly 2 nuclear reactor
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 5, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 6 years ago

Fire put out at EDF's Penly 2 nuclear reactor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - A fire that broke out at EDF’s Penly 2 nuclear reactor in northwestern France earlier on Thursday has been put out by the fire service, an EDF spokeswoman said, adding there had been no injuries.

Smoke inside the reactor triggered the automatic outage of the reactor at 1020 GMT. EDF said two small fires were caused by hot oil leaking from a pump inside the reactor building.

The fire service was on site at 1115 GMT and proceeded to put out the fire, EDF added.

The installation was described by EDF as safe. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; EDited by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.