Fire put out at EDF's Penly 2 nuclear reactor

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - A fire that broke out at EDF’s Penly 2 nuclear reactor in northwestern France earlier on Thursday has been put out by the fire service, an EDF spokeswoman said, adding there had been no injuries.

Smoke inside the reactor triggered the automatic outage of the reactor at 1020 GMT. EDF said two small fires were caused by hot oil leaking from a pump inside the reactor building.

The fire service was on site at 1115 GMT and proceeded to put out the fire, EDF added.

The installation was described by EDF as safe. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; EDited by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz)