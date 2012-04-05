FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Fires put out at French Penly 2 nuclear reactor -EDF
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 5, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fires put out at French Penly 2 nuclear reactor -EDF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* No impact on the environment, EDF says

* Oil leaking from a pump caused two small fires - EDF

* France’s nuclear watchdog to inspect site on Friday (Updates with French nuclear watchdog)

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - Two small fires that broke out at EDF’s Penly 2 nuclear reactor in northwestern France on Thursday have been put out by the fire service, an EDF spokeswoman said, adding there had been no injuries.

Smoke inside the reactor triggered an automatic outage of the reactor at 1020 GMT.

The French utility said two small fires were caused by hot oil leaking from a pump on the primary cooling circuit of the reactor.

The fire service put out the fire at 1115 GMT, EDF said, adding the incident had had no impact on the environment.

The installation was described by EDF as safe.

France’s nuclear safety watchdog (ASN) said it would carry out an inspection at the reactor on Friday. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli and Marion Douet; Editing by Anthony Barker)

