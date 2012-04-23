EDF's Flamanville 1 restarting after short outage

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - The 1,300-megawatt reactor 1 at EDF’s Flamanville plant in northwest France will go back online later on Monday after a brief unplanned outage the previous day, the company said.

The reactor was stopped at 0830 GMT on Sunday after a fault detected during testing of an emergency water circuit, the company said in a recorded message.

Restart procedures were launched later on Sunday after maintenance, it added. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent; editing by Jason Neely)