FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EDF chief says German consumers subsidise French power users
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 14, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

EDF chief says German consumers subsidise French power users

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - EDF’s new chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy said German power consumers are subsidising French power users via the export of cheap renewable energy to France.

The head of the state-controlled power utility told a French senate hearing on Wednesday that France imports German power every day nearly all day, and that part of it is re-exported to Britain, Belgium, Italy, Spain and Switzerland.

He said that, most of the time, Germany exports at a cheap price and that EDF makes money on its exports.

“This means that the weight of German subsidies for renewables, and coal, is such that, in reality, the German end consumer pays, via his green taxes, a subsidy to the French consumer,” he said.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.