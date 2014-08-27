ERDF picks six suppliers to build smart meters-paper

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - French electricity distribution firm ERDF, a unit of state-controlled utility EDF, has chosen six suppliers to build the first three million of its new Linky smart power meters, French daily Les Echos reported on Wednesday.

The paper said the six are U.S.-based Itron, Swiss Landis+Gyr, Sagemcom and Maec of France, Germany’s Elster and Spain’s Ziv. EDRF declined to comment.

Itron and Landis+Gyr, a unit of Toshiba, had already produced a small batch of the meters at two ERDF pilot sites in Tours and Lyon. Slovenia-based Iskraemeco, which also participated in the pilot, was not selected.

The first meters will be installed in just over a year, the paper said.

EDRF plans to install 35 million smart meters in France by 2020. At a cost of 30 euros per meter and 120 euros for installation, the replacement of the old meters will cost more than five billion euros. This will be paid by ERDF and is expected to be financed by productivity gains, as the new meters will eliminate the need for costly meter reading visits and will reduce fraud and administration costs.

In Europe, where a European Union directive requires 80 percent of households to have smart meters installed by 2020, penetration stood at 22 percent at end-2013 and is expected to rise to 60 percent by 2019, according to a Berg Insight report.

Berg estimates Europe will spend some 16 billion euros ($21.8 billion) to install 110 million of the devices between 2011 and 2017, or between 140 and 240 euros per smart meter. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq)