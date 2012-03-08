EDF to carry out post-Fukushima works in next 10 yrs

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - French utility EDF will carry out upgrades to improve the safety of its nuclear facilities in the next 10 years, earlier than planned, the company’s head of nuclear production said on Thursday.

France’s nuclear watchdog ASN asked EDF in January to improve the safety of nuclear facilities so they can withstand the kind of extreme shocks that triggered the Fukushima disaster one year ago.

EDF had initially planned to carry out some of those works from 2017-30 as part of its nuclear life extension programme.

“The post-Fukushima works are scheduled in the next 10 years,” Dominique Miniere told reporters on the sidelines of a conference organised by the French nuclear lobby SFEN, adding works were initially expected to take place between 2017 and 2030.

The French nuclear power operator will need to install flood-proof diesel generators and bunkered remote back-up control rooms at its 19 plants across the country or else face having to shut down some of its 58 reactors.

The installation of back-up flood-proof diesel generators will be installed between 2015 and 2018, rather than the planned 2017-30 schedule, Miniere added.

EDF said earlier this year the post-Fukushima works would cost around 10 billion euros.

The head of the ASN said in January that each of France’s 58 nuclear reactors will need to be equipped with a back-up diesel generator at a cost of 40 to 60 million euros apiece.

France carried out “stress tests” on its nuclear facilities as part of a European Union-wide move to assess the resistance of European nuclear power plants to extreme cases of natural catastrophe or bad weather.

The EU is due to publish its conclusions in June. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Jane Merriman)