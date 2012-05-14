FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-EDF's Gravelines 6 nuclear reactor in unplanned outage
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-EDF's Gravelines 6 nuclear reactor in unplanned outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with EDF comments)

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - EDF’s 900-megawatt Gravelines 6 nuclear reactor in northern France stopped in an unplanned outage on Monday at 0935 GMT, France’s power grid RTE said on its website.

An EDF spokeman said the outage had been caused by a default on a sensor that measures the good working order of the reactor.

“We are assessing the problem before carrying out repairs,” the spokesman said, adding he was unable to give a restart date.

Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter

