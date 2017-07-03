(Adds details and background)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Bate Felix
PARIS, July 3 French state-owned utility EDF
flagged a construction cost overrun at its Hinkley
Point C nuclear power station in Britain on Monday, in a new
blow for a group of EDF projects already facing delays, rising
costs and other problems.
After a review, EDF said the cost of completion had
increased by 1.5 billion pounds to stand at 19.6 billion pounds
($25.5 billion) - an increase that means its predicted rate of
return on investment will fall to 8.5 percent from 9 percent
previously.
The review, carried out after the final investment decision
was made, looked into design and engineering plans, the amount
of work that has to be carried out and further discussions with
suppliers, EDF said.
EDF also said there was a risk of delayed delivery of the
project of 15 months for Unit 1 and nine months for Unit 2,
which would add a further 700 million pounds to costs.
The company said it was on track to meet its target of
pouring first concrete for the reactor in mid-2019, with unit 1
set to be producing by 2025.
The latest update should have no impact on power supply in
Britain, nor should it affect Britain's electricity costs from
the first new nuclear plant in decades which is slated to
provide 7 percent of its power needs.
"The UK government negotiated a competitive deal which
protects consumers and ensures that all of the cost of
construction, including any overruns, sits with the contractor,"
a spokeswoman for the Department for Business, Energy and
Industrial Strategy said in an email.
EDF confirmed there would be no impact on that contract.
EDF's announcement follows a report last week in Le Monde
newspaper flagging likely cost overruns on Hinkley, although the
project received a boost around the same time from news that a
prototype being built in Flamanville, France, got the all-clear
from safety regulators even though inspectors had found weak
spots in its steel reactor cover.
Flamanville itself has faced severe delays, having initially
been scheduled for completion by 2012. Another project under
construction in Finland using the same so-called European
Pressurized Reactor (EPR) technology has also faced delays and
cost overruns.
EPR reactors were developed by financially stretched reactor
maker Areva, which is in the process of being
acquired by EDF following a restructuring of Areva.
Areva and its Finnish customer Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) are
locked in a multibillion dollar legal battle over compensation.
In 2015, Austria launched legal action against the European
Commission over the Hinkley Point C project, saying its decision
to approve a pricing arrangement that allowed EDF to finance it
went against the EU's aim to support renewable energy.
Hinkley Point C was also thrown into doubt in 2016 when
newly installed British Prime Minister Theresa May put back a
decision to approve it, amid criticism that the guaranteed price
negotiated with EDF was too high.
British government approval went ahead in the end, and by
March this year, there were 1,600 people working at the site.
EDF is building the plant with China General Nuclear Power
Corporation (CGN), which has a 33.5 percent stake.
Two EPRs are also under construction in Taishan, China.
Their bases and covers were manufactured by Creusot Forge in
France, the same factory that made the flawed cover for
Flamanville.
($1 = 0.7691 pounds)
