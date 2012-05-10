EDF Q1 sales up 6.3 pct as cold pushes power demand

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - French state-controlled power group EDF reported a 6.3 percent rise i n first-quarter sales, after bitterly cold temperatures at the start of 2012 boosted electricity demand and prices.

The world’s biggest single producer of nuclear power also confirmed its 2012 targets and its 2011-2015 financial outlook.

The group, which also set its electricity output target for 2012 at 420-425 terawatt hours, posted sales of 20.83 billion euros ($27.00 billion) for the first three months of 2012 on Thursday, up fr o m 19.6 billion euros in the same period a year ago.

Cold weather lifted French electricity demand to record highs on February 7 and 8, driving power prices sharply higher.

“First quarter growth in our sales is due to a solid performance by the nuclear fleet in France, on which basis we are confirming our 2012 output target of between 420 and 425 TWh,” said EDF’s Chief Executive Henri Proglio in a statement.

“This result was achieved by mobilising all our means of production during the cold snap, and in particular a significant improvement in hydropower output, despite unfavourable weather conditions,” he added.

In 2011, EDF’s 58 nuclear reactors had an available capacity of 80.7 percent, up from an initial target of 78.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; Editing by Christian Plumb)