French regulator hikes power transport tariffs

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - The French energy regulator CRE will raise electricity transport tariffs by 1.8 percent for retail customers and by 2.79 percent for industrial clients from Aug. 1 to help cover investments by two units of state-controlled utility EDF.

France’s new Socialist government will now need to decide whether to lower other tariffs to spare users a rise in their overall electricity bills.

Tariffs for using the public electricity transmission and distribution networks help fund investments made by the RTE, which manages the public transmission network, and by the ERDF, which delivers the electricity sold by electricity suppliers to end-users.

Both are owned by EDF, which is awaiting the government’s decision on whether to raise electricity tariffs.

Last year, the transmission usage tariff for retail customers increased 2.56 percent and the distribution network usage tariff for industrial clients was increased 3.94 percent.

That meant an overall rise of 1.7 percent for residential customers and a jump of 3.2 percent for industrial and large business customers.