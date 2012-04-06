FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EDF, Alstom win bulk of French wind farm tender
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 6, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 6 years ago

EDF, Alstom win bulk of French wind farm tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - State-owned utility EDF in partnership with Alstom has won the bulk of the country’s first offshore wind farm tender, France’s energy minister said on Friday.

EDF won three of the tenders four offshore wind sites while a fourth was won by Spain’s Iberdrola in partnership with French state-owned nuclear reactor maker Areva.

France’s GDF Suez and Germany’s Siemens were unsuccessful in their tender to build an offshore wind farm.

The tender will build an offshore wind capacity of 2,000 megawatts (MW) in northern France and represents an investment of 7 billion euros, industry minister Eric Besson told a news conference.

France launched the tender last July under plans to meet 23 percent of energy demand from renewable sources by 2020.

A second tender will be held in the second half of 2012, the minister said.

Reporting by Muriel Boselli, Dominique Vidalon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.