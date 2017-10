(Removes extraneous word “euros” from first paragraph.)

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - French power group EDF said on Friday it had sold its entire 1.6 percent stake in U.S. power group Exelon Corp for $470 million.

The deal was made at an average selling price of $34.70 per share, which represented an 18.6 percent premium on Exelon’s closing share price on January 10, the statement said. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alison Birrane)