UPDATE 1-EDF Luminus replaces IPO plan with buyout arrangement

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - EDF Luminus, whose majority shareholder is the Belgian arm of France’s EDF, has dropped the plan for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its shares and gone for a reorganisation of the share ownership structure instead.

The IPO was designed to raise cash for minority shareholders. The new arrangement will allow them to exit by selling stock to EDF, a statement from all the shareholders said.

EDF Luminus is Belgium’s second-largest energy supplier after Engie-owned Electrabel with a 20 percent market share in power and 18 percent in gas.

Under the new arrangement, EDF will acquire Publilum and VEH’s combined 6.33 percent stake in EDF Luminus, increasing its stake to 68.63 percent from 62.3 percent previously.

The four remaining Belgian shareholders - Publilec, Socofe, Ethias and Nethys - will benefit from a liquidity mechanism that will enable them to exit the capital of EDF Luminus from the end of 2018.

Earlier this month an EDF spokesman said EDF Luminus was hoping to list in Brussels by the end of the year.