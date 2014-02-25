FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French govt won't renew EDF boss's mandate-report
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 25, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 4 years ago

French govt won't renew EDF boss's mandate-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande has decided not to renew the mandate of power utility EDF’s chairman and chief executive Henri Proglio when it expires on Nov. 22 this year, according to a report in the Canard Enchaine newspaper.

Power utility EDF and the Economics Ministry both declined to comment on the report, which throws into question the future of one of France’s most powerful industrialists in a role he has held since 2009 at one of the country’s largest companies.

Proglio’s close ties to former President Nicolas Sarkozy were seen as making him vulnerable after the election of Socialist President Francois Hollande in 2012, but he has held on since.

As recently as Feb. 13, when the company reported its results, Proglio said he wanted to stay on.

The newspaper said the government had found a potential replacement in Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, the French chief executive of Belgian chemicals company Solvay.

A Solvay official also declined to comment. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey, Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.