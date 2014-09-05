FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Landis, Sagemcom, Itron win French ERDF's smart meter orders
#Market News
September 5, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Landis, Sagemcom, Itron win French ERDF's smart meter orders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Itron confirmation)

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Landis+Gyr, France’s Sagemcom and US-based Itron said on Friday they had been selected to build the first three million new Linky smart power meters for French electricity distribution firm ERDF.

An industry source said three other companies reported to have been selected - French group Cahors’ unit Maec, Germany’s Elster and Spain’s Ziv - had also been chosen.

ERDF, a unit of state-controlled utility EDF, declined to comment.

ERDF (Electricite Reseau Distribution France) will install 3 million Linky meters and 80,000 data concentrators in 2015-16, before rolling out a total of 35 million smart meters by 2021 at a total cost of more than 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion).

Landis+Gyr, a unit of Toshiba, said its contract was worth about 60 million euros, adding it would be one of the leading Linky suppliers.

Sagemcom said it would deliver more than 1.2 million meters and data concentrators, but gave no financial details. Itron said it would deliver 1.2 to 1.6 million meters between September 2015 and end 2016.

Earlier this year, Sagemcom, Itron and Elster were also among companies selected to build smart gas meter Gazpar for gas grid firm GrDF, a unit of GDF Suez.

ERDF manages 95 percent of France’s electricity distribution network and operates 1.3 million kilometres of power lines. (1 US dollar = 0.7714 euro) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
