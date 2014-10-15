FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thales head Levy set to replace Proglio as EDF boss
October 15, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Thales head Levy set to replace Proglio as EDF boss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Jean-Bernard Levy of French electronics defence firm Thales is favourite to replace Henri Proglio as head of EDF, a source close to the country’s dominant power utility said on Wednesday.

Proglio was appointed in 2009 by former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. His mandate expires in November, and he has been seeking a new one.

EDF and the French finance ministry declined to comment. Thales was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)

