EDF says idles 1,840 MW of UK nuclear power

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - EDF Energy, the UK’s biggest nuclear power provider, idled 1,840 megawatts of atomic output on Sunday after shutting down its Sizewell and Torness 2 reactors, it said in a statement.

“EDF Energy took the decision to take the reactor at Sizewell B power station offline for planned maintenance at 7am (0600 GMT) this morning (Sunday, 13 May, 2012),” it said.

Sizewell’s two reactors produce 1,200 MW in total.

EDF added that reactor 2 at Torness came offline at 1.09 AM (1209 GMT) on Sunday, without saying if it was a planned or unplanned outage.

That reactor can output 640 MW at maximum capacity.

The utility said it will provide updates once more information becomes available.