April 22, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

EDF delays Hinkley Point decision to consult works council -Les Echos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF has delayed the final investment decision on its project to build two nuclear plants in Britain till after its May 12 shareholders meeting in order to be able to consult its works council about the plan, financial daily Les Echos said on its website.

French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told parliament last month that a final investment decision on the 18 billion pound (22.60 billion euro) UK project would be taken by early May.

The paper said EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy told a board meeting on Friday afternoon that he had decided to consult the firm’s works council at its request on the project, which will delay the investment decision by several weeks.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by David Evans

