#Energy
May 9, 2016 / 3:12 PM / a year ago

EDF works council votes for independent study on Hinkley point

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - EDF’s works council said on Monday it had voted to order an external study into the French utility’s project to build two nuclear reactors at Hinkley Point in Britain.

The works council said it was missing key information and ordered the study to help it to prepare a recommendation about the 18 billion pound (23 billion euros) project.

EDF’s main unions want the company to delay the Hinkley Point project by three years, the time they say is needed to finish other nuclear projects in France and China.

The works council did not say when the study would be ready or when it expected to make its recommendation, which will not be binding on EDF.

EDF chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy said late last month that Hinkley Point would be launched once the works council had issued its recommendation. Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron has said he expected a final investment decision in September.

EDF declined to comment. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Geert De Clercq. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
