EDF says Hinkley Point equity cost could rise to 21 billion pounds
May 12, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

EDF says Hinkley Point equity cost could rise to 21 billion pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - French utility EDF said on Thursday that contingency margins on its project to build two nuclear reactors in Hinkley Point, Britain could increase the cost by about three billion pounds to nearly 21 billion pounds ($30.27 billion).

In a statement ahead of its annual shareholders’ meeting, EDF also said that it anticipates a 115 month construction period - five months short of 10 years - after the final investment decision until commissioning of the first reactor.

EDF said in October that the Hinkley Point investment would be equity financed by EDF and its Chinese partner CGN with EDF’s share amounting to 12 billion pounds and CGN’s share 6 billion pounds.

Thursday’s statement specified that each partners’ equity commitment includes a contingency margin and could reach a total of 13.8 billion pounds for EDF and 6.9 billion pounds for CGN. ($1 = 0.6938 pounds) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Bate Felix)

